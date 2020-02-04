COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It was another big night for sophomore forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith, who finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots--good for his fifth straight double-double, as the Terps beat Rutgers at home to run their win streak to five games. Senior point guard Anthony Cowan followed up his career-high 31 points versus Iowa with a game-high 17 points in Maryland's win over the Scarlet Knights.

Watch Cowan and Smith react following the Terps' 56-51 win over Rutgers.