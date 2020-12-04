TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Players react following win over Saint Peter's

Sophomore forward Hakim Hart got his first career start Friday versus Saint Peter's and took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring a career-high 33 points to lead the Terps in a 90-57 win.

Donta Scott continued his strong play early this season, recording his second career double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton, meanwhile, finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Watch Hart, Scott and Hamilton react following the Terps' win in the videos below.