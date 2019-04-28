BROOKLANDVILLE, Md. -- Among the visitors Maryland hosted April 27 for its spring game was Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star running back Jalen Berger.

TSR caught up with Berger at the final stop of the Under Armour All-American Camp in Baltimore to discuss the visit and get the latest on his recruitment. See what Berger had to say in the video player below.