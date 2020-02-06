COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith recorded a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double in the Terps' win over Illinois in College Park earlier this season. He will once again be tasked with trying to slow down Illini freshman big man Kofi Cockburn in the second matchup between the two programs, as the Terps look to move into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with a win at Illinois Friday night.

Watch Smith and sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins preview the Terps' upcoming game at Illinois in the videos below.