TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Taulia Tagovailoa, Chance Campbell preview Ohio State

Taulia Tagovailoa had his second big game in as many weeks at Penn State, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the Terps' huge road win.

Meanwhile, junior linebacker Chance Campbell led the Terps' defense once again, finishing with six total tackles, half a sack and a scoop and score fumble recovery early in the second half which put the game out of reach.

Watch Tagovailoa and Campbell look back on last week's win, as well as look ahead in the videos below.