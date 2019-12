COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Coming off of the Orlando Invitational title, Mark Turgeon's Terps kept the momentum going in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, defeating Notre Dame 72-51. With the win, Maryland is 9-0 for the first time since the No. 2-ranked Terps went 10-0 to start the 1998-1999 season.

Watch Turgeon break down the Terps' win over Irish in the video player below.