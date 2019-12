COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Terps struggled for most of the night versus Illinois in their Big Ten opener, but senior point guard Anthony Cowan came up big for Mark Turgeon's team in the clutch, finishing with a game-high 20 points, including the game-tying three and the game-winning free throw.

Watch Turgeon break down his team's thrilling 59-58 win in their Big Ten opener in the video player below.