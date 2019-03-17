The Maryland men's basketball team didn't have to wait long to hear their name called on Sunday evening, being one of the first teams revealed during the selection show.

Maryland earned the No. 6 seed in the East Region and will play their opening round game in Jacksonville, Florida versus the winner of a First Four play-in game between Belmont and Temple.

Head coach Mark Turgeon, as well as players Anthony Cowan and Bruno Fernando met with media Sunday evening after learning their NCAA fate. Watch them address the media in the video player below.