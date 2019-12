LAKE BUENTA VISTA, Fla. -- The Terps saved their best for last down in Florida, getting 22 points from Anthony Cowan and a second consecutive double-double from Darryl Morsell, as Mark Turgeon's team defeated Marquette 84-63 to claim the Orlando Invitational title.

Watch Cowan, Morsell and Turgeon break down the Terps' win in the video player below.