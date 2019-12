COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Terps are 9-0 for the first time since the 1998-1999 season, going undefeated so far in the non-conference schedule. Things will get ratcheted up a notch Dec. 7, when the Terps open up Big Ten play at home versus Illinois.

Watch Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon preview the Terps' Big Ten opener with Illinois in the video player below.