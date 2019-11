COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- In Saturday's win over Oakland, the Terps showed a press defense that they had not used yet this season. The game before that, the Terps showed a new 1-3-1 zone. Mark Turgeon continues to add new defensive looks for his team as they prepare for their next opponent, Fairfield.

Watch Turgeon address the media and preview the Terps' game versus the Stags in the video player below.