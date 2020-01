COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mark Turgeon's Terps have won three straight and are coming off of their first win of the season over a ranked opponent, having beaten No. 11 Ohio State Jan. 7. But the Terps lost their only two true road contests so far this season prior to the three-game win streak. Now Maryland hits the road once again, where they travel to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes.

