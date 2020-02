COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Saturday will mark one of the biggest days of the Mark Turgeon era at Maryland, as the Terps will look to clinch at least a piece of their first-ever regular season Big Ten title as well as host ESPN College GameDay for the second time in the program history.

Watch Turgeon preview the Terps' upcoming game with Michigan State as well as GameDay's visit to College Park in the video player below.