COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Terps will try for their seventh straight win in league play and look to stay undefeated at home Tuesday night when they host Nebraska. Perhaps the biggest challenge for the Terps will be staying focused on the task at hand and not looking ahead to a weekend showdown at Michigan State with the ESPN College Gameday crew in town.

Watch Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon break down the Terps' upcoming game with Nebraska in the video player below.