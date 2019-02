COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Coming off of a week in which his team went 1-1 versus ranked opponents, Mark Turgeon will once again try to defeat a ranked opponent on the road Tuesday night, when the No. 24-ranked Terps take on No. 21 Iowa inside Carver-Hawkey Arena.

Watch Turgeon preview the Terps' upcoming top-25 road clash in the video player below.