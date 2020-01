COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- After losing back-to-back games on the road, Mark Turgeon's team has won two straight, including a blowout win over Indiana in the Terps' most recent Big Ten game. The Terps will look to make it three straight Tuesday night when they host Ohio State in a battle of top 20 teams.

