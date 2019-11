COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Terps have had tremendous success in holiday tournaments under Mark Turgeon, having won four straight from 2014 through 2017. This year, the Terps will take their unbeaten record to Orlando, Fla., where they will first face Temple out of the AAC Thanksgiving morning and play a total of three games over four days.

