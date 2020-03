COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With a one-game lead in the conference standings with just two regular-season games left to play, Maryland's contest at Rutgers looms large. The Terps defeated Rutgers in College Park but will need to bring their 'A' game to The RAC, where the Scarlet Knights are 17-1 this season.

