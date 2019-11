LAKE BUENO VISTA, Fla. -- Maryland got off to another slow start, but Mark Turgeon's team used a strong second-half surge, led again by Anthony Cowan with help from former high school teammates Darryl Morsell and Jalen 'Stix' Smith to advance past Harvard, 80-73. The Terps will next play in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational Dec. 1.

Watch Turgeon break down the Terps' win in the video player below.