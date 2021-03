The Terps played some of their best basketball to start the first half, but it still wasn't enough as Michigan closed the half on a 16-2 run to take a lead into the locker room and never looked back.

Watch Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon address the media following the Terps' 79-66 loss to Michigan in the video player below. Among the topics discussed is the scuffle between Turgeon and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard during a second-half timeout.