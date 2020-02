Maryland scored the game's final 14 points, 11 of those coming from senior point guard Anthony Cowan, to come away with a 67-60 win at Michigan State. With the victory, the Terps have run their win streak to eight games in Big Ten play for the first time since joining the conference and remain alone atop the league standings.

Watch head coach Mark Turgeon break down the Terps' huge road win in the video player below.