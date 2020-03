COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- On the final day of the regular season and Anthony Cowan's Senior Day, the Terps played arguably their best game of the year, defeating Michigan 83-70 to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Afterwards, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon broke down the Terps' win over Michigan and gave his thoughts on winning a Big Ten title. See what he had to say in the video player below.