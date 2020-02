CHAMPAIGNE, Ill. -- After trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half, the Terps used the press and zone defense to cut the deficit to two at the break. From there, Maryland went on a 13-2 run to start the second half and never looked back, en route to a 75-66 road win over the No. 20-ranked Illini.

