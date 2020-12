Maryland got it's first signature win of the season Monday, as Mark Turgeon's team shot lights out in the second half and got enough key stops down the stretch to upset No. 6 Wisconsin in Madison, 70-64.

The win was Maryland's first over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 3 Iowa back on Jan. 28, 2016.

Watch Turgeon break down his team's huge road win in the video player below.