COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It was a tale of two halves for Mark Turgeon's Maryland team Tuesday night versus Purdue. Trailing by eight point at the half, the Terps outscored the Boilermakers 40-18 in the second half to pull away for a 70-56 win over the No. 12-ranked team in the country.

Watch Turgeon break down the Terps' win in the video player below.