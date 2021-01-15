TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Turgeon talks win over Wingate

With his team's Jan. 16 contest with Nebraska cancelled, Mark Turgeon worked quickly to add Division II Wingate to the schedule.

Maryland easily handled Wingate Friday afternoon, winning by a score of 100-58, despite a slow start. Junior wing Aaron Wiggins led a balanced Terps effort, pouring in a game-high 21 points. Five Terps scored in double figured while 13 players in all got in the scoring column.

Watch Turgeon break down his team's performance in the video player below.