COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Sophomores Aaron Wiggins and Jalen 'Stix' Smith both came up big for the Terps in their win at Illinois last Friday. Both players scored 10 points, while Smith added 11 rebounds en route to his sixth straight double-double. On Tuesday, the Terps will honor Smith with a 'Stix Night' promotion in which the first 500 students will receive replica Rec Specs goggles (or 'Stix Specs') while the the next 2,000 will receive 'Glow Stix.'

Watch Wiggins and Smith preview the Terps' upcoming game with Nebraska in the videos below.