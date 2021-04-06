TerrapinSportsReport - Way-too-early expectations high for Maryland men's basketball

For Maryland fans hoping to see the return of the Terps to these annual exercises, boy are you in for a surprise.

As the Baylor Bears were crowned this year's national champs, so began the annual rite of spring where national college basketball writers and outlets declare their way-too-early rankings for next season.

The first to release their way-too-early top 25 was Stadium's Jeff Goodman. And his ranking of the Terps might be the most eyebrow raising. Folks didn't have to scroll far to find Maryland sitting at No. 5 in Goodman's early rankings. His lofty ranking, of course, assumed the return of both Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala.

Here is what he had to say:

"The Terps could have everyone important back besides Morsell, and Mark Turgeon has addressed two glaring weaknesses from last season: a point guard in URI transfer Russell and a big man in Georgetown transfer Wahab. This is a Maryland team that could have all the pieces to make a deep run, especially if Russell becomes more of a pass-first guy with all the weapons he’ll have at his disposal."

Below is a look at some other way-too-early rankings that included the Terps.

ESPN, No. 6

Here is what they had to say:

"Mark Turgeon struck early on the transfer market, landing Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell and Georgetown big man Qudus Wahab in a matter of hours. Russell and Wahab should answer two of the bigger question marks I had about the Terps: point guard play and a consistent interior presence. I'm assuming senior Darryl Morsell leaves, but Turgeon brings back three full-time starters in Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins and Donta Scott -- plus Hakim Hart, who was a key player down the stretch and started 10 of Maryland's 11 games. There's plenty of talent on this roster, and Turgeon did an impressive job with the Terps this past season, guiding them to the NCAA tournament despite limited preseason expectations. If Russell can regain his 2019-20 form and Wahab adapts quickly to the Big Ten, Maryland has a potential Final Four contender."

NCAA.com, No. 8

Here is what they had to say:

"The biggest news came during the Final Four with transfers Fatts Russell (Rhode Island) and Qudus Wahab (Georgetown) choosing Maryland."

The Athletic, No. 11

Here is what they had to say:

"No team outside of Kentucky has benefited more from the transfer portal. Russell, who came from Rhode Island, and Wahab, who is transferring from Georgetown, will bolster a roster that already includes four returning starters from an NCAA Tournament team. Both incoming freshmen are rated in the top 100 nationally by 247Sports, and Graham got a head start on his freshman season by enrolling in January. There’s also a chance that Morsell, the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, could come back for another season."

USA TODAY, No. 11

Here is what they had to say:

"Coach Mark Turgeon shouldn't have to play his team off the bubble in 2021-22 as he'll have a veteran-laden team contending for a Big Ten title. Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins (14.5 ppg) should shine as seniors should they both pass on trying NBA waters, while eligible transfers Fatts Russell (18.8 ppg in 2019-20 at Rhode Island) and Qudus Wahab (12.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg at Georgetown) will make this squad fully loaded."

CBS Sports, No. 13

Here is what they had to say:

"Mark Turgeon has used the transfer market to add a quality guard (Fatts Russell) and big (Qudus Wahab). That should be enough to offset the loss of Darryl Morsell and get the Terrapins to the Big Dance for the sixth time in a span of seven NCAA Tournaments."

Washington Post, No. 18

Here is what they had to say:

"They don’t raise banners for winning the first week of the offseason, but the Terrapins would be in contention for that title after adding point guard Fatts Russell (Rhode Island) and center Qudus Wahab (Georgetown) to fill gaping holes in a roster that maxed out with a second-round NCAA appearance. A starting lineup with some combination of those two and Eric Ayala, Darryl Morsell (who is in the portal), Donta Scott and Aaron Wiggins would be the most experienced of Mark Turgeon’s tenure in College Park."

As fans slowly return to sporting events throughout the country, Xfinity Center should be a hot destination next winter as the Terps hopefully compete for another Big Ten title.