COLLEGE PARK, Md.– The third-seeded Maryland women’s basketball team (29-4) will take on No. 6-seeded UCLA (21-12) Monday at 7 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. The winner of Monday’s contest will advance to the Sweet Sixteen and Friday’s Regional Semifinal in Albany.

The Maryland-UCLA game will be televised around the world on ESPN, the WatchESPN app and WatchESPN.com.

Freshman Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points, junior Kaila Charles had 14 points and nine rebounds, and the Terrapins overpowered Radford 73-51 on Saturday in the First Round. Junior Stephanie Jones added 12 points and freshman Shakira Austin tallied 11 to help Maryland advance to the second round for the 15th time in 15 tries under coach Brenda Frese.

This is Maryland’s 27th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, ninth straight and 15th overall bid in Brenda Frese's 17 years at Maryland. The Terrapins are 46-25 (.648) all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 34-13 (.723) under Frese. She’s led the Terps to eight Sweet Sixteens, six Elite Eights, three Final Fours and the 2006 NCAA title.

Maryland owns the all-time series over UCLA, 5-2. This is their first meeting since an 88-65 Maryland win at the XFINITY Center on Nov. 23, 2008. The Terrapins fell to the Bruins 90-74 in the 1978 AIAW National Championship game on March 25, 1978, 41 years to the day of Monday’s matchup.With her four three-pointers made in Saturday’s matchup, Mikesell has made 94 threes on the season – more than any other Terp in a single season. She topped Kristi Toliver’s program record of 91 made in the 2008-09 season.

The Terps won the Big Ten regular season title and advanced to their fifth straight Big Ten championship game earlier this month. Charles was named to the All-Big Ten Tournament Team after averaging 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals in the Terps' three-game run to the Big Ten Tournament final. She notched a career-high 36 points, off 15-for-30 shooting from the field, with 9 boards in the championship game.

Charles is one of five of the nation's top small forwards as a finalist for theCheryl Miller Award. She is also one of 15 of the top players in the country named to the Wooden Award National Ballot.