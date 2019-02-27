RJ Hampton https://rivals.com

We had an overflowing mailbag this week as, in this week’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, we get to your pressing concerns regarding the recruitment of RJ Hampton and Keion Brooks, the favorite for the Champagnie brothers, UConn’s 2020 NCAA Tournament hopes, Syracuse's record setting weekend and an underrated prospect in the 2019 class. MORE: Twitter Tuesday mailbag | Bossi on five-stars Hurt, Boston



Could Memphis or Kentucky possibly be the top spot for rj Hampton if he reclassifies due Kansas backcourt returning tcu returning duke in limbo with tre Jones & boogie Ellis already committed. Uk also has guards that could return plus they already have maxey — T. J. M. (@KingTarvis) February 24, 2019

does brooks going to kentucky help or hurt the case for McDaniels and Hurt? — Adam (@ADMUZN24) February 24, 2019

Kentucky definitely wants to add at least two more in the frontcourt, which makes their pursuit of Matthew Hurt, Keion Brooks and Jaden McDaniels that much more important to its success next season. However, let’s just say that Brooks is the first to come off of the board, which actually is the likeliest of the three to do so, and commits to Kentucky. While UK will definitely remain in pursuit of Hurt and McDaniels, it could make it a bit more difficult for either to select Kentucky thanks to what would be a more crowded frontcourt. Compared to Duke, Kansas or UNC for Hurt, or SDSU, Texas or Washington for McDaniels, neither of the respective schools have filled such a hole that would be taken by Brooks at Kentucky. They will remain active in their recruitment but Isaiah Todd, N’Faly Dante, or a grad-transfer might be a likelier path to filling their frontcourt needs.

Where to you see the Champlain twins going? — Alex Neuman (@Alexneuman984) February 24, 2019

Members of the 2020 class, Julian Champagnie and Justin Champagnie took their first and only official visit two weeks ago to Pitt. The Panthers have really kicked things up into another gear with the talented twins from New York City. The added twist is that there is a chance that both could and will reclassify into the 2019 class in the coming months, an avenue I believe that they end up taking.

They did just visit St. John’s on Saturday and Rutgers on Sunday as the local programs are definitely doing their best to keep the duo at home. However, it says here that the Champagnie siblings will enroll in the 2019 class and be found at Pitt next year.



Does UConn’s recruiting class paired with returning players give them enough to make the tournament next year or do they need more — hall (@nickhaIIII) February 25, 2019

While I do like the trajectory of UConn, more is still needed if the Huskies want to put on their dancing shoes next year. One cannot discount the loss that Jalen Adams will leave in the backcourt after this season, but I do feel comfortable with the incoming talents of Jalen Gaffney and James Bouknight.

The frontcourt needs more work. Akok Akok is the complete wildcard and if he plays to his potential, the UConn’s ceiling is raised further. However, if they can nab another cog in the frontcourt in the mold of Tre Mitchell or Precious Achiuwa, then I feel even more confident saying that the Huskies could be found within the bracket of 68 next March.

I know Syracuse had some recruits in the Dome for the Duke game. How big of an impact does that have on a prospect even in a loss? — Three Point Range (@ThreePointRange) February 24, 2019

Seeing the glamour and passion of the Syracuse fan base had to show those in attendance that the Orange is a program that is supported to the fullest and that Jim Boeheim can offer the greatest of platforms to play at.

Winning is super valuable to any prospect whenever it comes to selecting a college home, but so too is finding a place that is given tremendous backing by its fan base, has the chance to place in a tremendous setting and can receive the proper coaching that would enable for the best development and path to the NBA. From first glance on Saturday, it seems as if Syracuse offered each which should have left a strong impression on all of those in attendance.

Biggest slept on recruit? — go heels (@tarheelfans23) February 25, 2019