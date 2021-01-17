TerrapinSportsReport - Wesley Cardet is not slowing down

Wesley Cardet ended 2020 on a high note, as a champion, as he led his team to the title of the Beach Ball Winter Classic, in a win over top 25 ranked Combine Academy in the championship game. Cardet himself had a standout performance as the senior was able to showcase his full skill set.

“For this tournament, our coach implemented a drive and kick system similar to Villanova. I felt good going in because of the new system and we just got Justin Neely back. As for me, I think I played well, I shot 66 percent for three and averaged six assists per game, playing good defense.”

The four-star prospect is far from an unknown player, as he claims 20-plus offers while playing for nationally ranked West Oaks Academy, however he feels like his game is misunderstood.

“I think there is a misconception of my game. Most media outlets have me listed as a small forward; I have never played small forward in my life.” Cardet went on to talk about his game, “My offensive versatility and ability to guard smaller guards set me apart from players in my class. My sophomore year I played the point, in 11th grade I played a combo guard. I have experience playing both positions.”

One thing you notice off the bat with Cardet is his physical traits, he carries a strong frame with great length which really helps him on both ends of the floor.

“I am 6-6 and 205 pounds with a 6-11 wingspan. Defensively I come into games looking to take out the other teams point guard. Offensively, I have been compared to Shai, defensively I like to play like Jimmy Butler.”

Right now, Cardet is in the middle of his season, and focused on winning a Grind Session championship as well as a state title, however he knows his recruitment is going to be coming to a head soon, and he knows what he is looking for at the next level.

“I am looking for a school who is going to allow me to play the combo. Some of the schools that are recruiting me say they want me to play the one or the two. I am shying away from any school who wants me to play the wing.”

Looking toward a commitment, Cardet is not looking to bring a lot of attention to things.

“I won’t narrow it down, but I will decide after the season. There are too many moving parts to make that decision early.”

As for which programs he is talking with, there is a list he communicates with regularly, Alabama, DePaul, FAMU, Howard, Iona, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas State, Maryland, St John’s, Samford and Rutgers.

“All the schools I communicate with have offered me, there are no new ones,” Cardet continued, “My parents went to an HBCU (FAMU), but my decision is going to come down to how the schools plan to use me.”

And these schools will not be able to slip anything by Cardet, while he is focusing on the season, he also has one eye on his list of schools.

“I am watching very closely all the schools who have offered me.”