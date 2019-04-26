Maryland will wrap up spring ball April 27 with the annual Red-White Spring Game in College Park. Terps fans will finally get their first taste of live action in the Michael Locksley era and it will be interesting to see how the new offensive and defensive schemes look in these early stages of preparation for next season. With the majority of the freshman class and several transfers still not with the team, Saturday’s scrimmage certainly won’t yield any definitive answers, but there are certainly still intriguing storylines to follow. Here’s what to watch for in Maryland’s spring game:

Fans will get to see Tyrrell Pigrome (No. 3) run Mike Locksley's offense during the spring game. (USA TODAY Sports)

How does Pigrome look in Locksley’s offense?

When Terps junior quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome spoke with the media earlier this spring, he expressed how happy he was to now be playing in Locksley’s offense, which utilizes a lot more of the RPO concepts he ran in high school and expected to be a part of at Maryland when he was recruited by former offensive coordinator Walt Bell. Last year’s offense under offensive coordinator-turned interim head coach Matt Canada didn’t seem to maximize Pigrome’s skill set, but Locksley’s offensive scheme should showcase the Alabama native’s athleticism and we’ll get our first look at whether or not that holds true on Saturday. Pigrome was held out of Tuesday’s practice as a precaution with some knee soreness, but he was back out there Thursday and should be available to play in the spring game.

The team’s overall health

There’s always attrition when it comes to football. It’s a man’s sport with many injuries involved. Maryland has experienced its fair share of bumps and bruises--as well as other ailments that are a bit more serious--this spring and Saturday will be telling as far as who’s out there playing and how certain holes that have been created are being filled. Along with Pigrome, Jordan Mosley was also held out of Tuesday’s practice as a precaution but was back in action Thursday and should play on Saturday. He has been one of the camp standouts as the Terps staff experiments with him at safety to be a possible replacement for Antwaine Richardson, who has already been lost for the year with a torn ACL. Terps are also a little thin on the offensive line with junior tackle TJ Bradley suffering a torn PCL earlier this spring and starters Marcus Minor, Johnny Jordan, and Terrance Davis all being nicked up at various times throughout camp. Jordan was out of his yellow non-contact jersey on Thursday, but Minor remained in his, so we’ll have to see if he’s out there giving it a full go on Saturday. Davis was seen in a walking boot at Thursday’s practice and appears unlikely to play in the spring game.

Old faces, new places

To help with the attrition of the offensive line, former defensive lineman Austin Fontaine is one of several Terps who were moved to a new position this spring. Fontaine will be blocking instead of pass rushing or run stuffing moving forward and we’ve already touched on Mosley’s switch from linebacker to safety, but like Fontaine, former Virginia Tech wide receiver Sean Savoy has switched sides of the ball and will be playing cornerback for the Terps next season. Saturday will be everyone’s first look at how these players are adapting to their new positions and whether or not the roster maneuvering has been worth it. But besides the players switching positions, another new face in College Park is Ohio State grad-transfer outside linebacker Keandre Jones. Although he’s still waiting on a waiver from the NCAA that clears him to play in the fall, Jones is said to be an early frontrunner to be a leader of Maryland’s defense. We’ll see how he commands his troops on Saturday.

Who’s emerging at safety?

As we mentioned, Mosely has emerged this spring as a strong candidate to replace Antwaine Richardson as Maryland’s other starting safety opposite of Antoine Brooks. Former four-star recruit Deon Jones will also have a good chance at earning the job, as will incoming four-star freshman Nick Cross. Cross is not with the team yet, but Mosley and Jones will be names to keep an eye out for on Saturday. Two dark horses at the safety position are Raymond Boone and Fa’Najae Gotay. Gotay has been banged up throughout the spring so we might not see a ton of him on Saturday, but Boone has also been seen getting some first team work in camp. Fofie Bazzie is another safety vying for playing time and Saturday could go a long way in determining who carries momentum with them into the summer.

Passing game playmakers