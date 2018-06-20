The NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in New York City June 21, and two Terps--Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson--will be among the prospects anxiously waiting to be selected. But where are the likeliest landing spots for Huerter and Jackson, and which teams would fit their respective games best? TSR breaks it down.

Kevin Huerter

Age: 19 NBA Position: SG Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 195 Projected Draft Range: Mid to Late 1st Round Strengths: Shooting; Scoring off the dribble; Passing; Athleticism; High basketball IQ; Versatility; Strong character Weaknesses: Drawing fouls; Turnover prone; Explosiveness; Slight frame; Lacks length; Rebounding NBA Comparison: Kyle Korver, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Luke Kennard, Allan Houston Likeliest Landing Spots: Phoenix Suns (No. 16), Milwaukee Bucks (No. 17), San Antonio Spurs (No. 18), Atlanta Hawks (No. 19), Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 20) Utah Jazz (No. 21), Portland Trail Blazers (No. 24), Los Angeles Lakers (No. 25), Philadelphia 76ers (No. 26) Even after a recent hand surgery, Huerter figures to be one of the top wing players selected on Thursday night. In a draft that is heavy on frontcourt players, Huerter stands out as one of the few pure shooters who can get buckets from just about anywhere on the court while being far from a liability on defense. Huerter projects to be a solid 3-and-D player in the NBA with a high basketball IQ and a perimeter jumpshot that should make him an immediate contributor on the offensive end. Picture Kyle Korver but more athletic and slightly better at defense.

Justin Jackson

Justin Jackson