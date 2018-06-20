Where might two Terps go in the NBA Draft?
The NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in New York City June 21, and two Terps--Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson--will be among the prospects anxiously waiting to be selected.
But where are the likeliest landing spots for Huerter and Jackson, and which teams would fit their respective games best? TSR breaks it down.
Kevin Huerter
Age: 19
NBA Position: SG
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 195
Projected Draft Range: Mid to Late 1st Round
Strengths: Shooting; Scoring off the dribble; Passing; Athleticism; High basketball IQ; Versatility; Strong character
Weaknesses: Drawing fouls; Turnover prone; Explosiveness; Slight frame; Lacks length; Rebounding
NBA Comparison: Kyle Korver, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Luke Kennard, Allan Houston
Likeliest Landing Spots: Phoenix Suns (No. 16), Milwaukee Bucks (No. 17), San Antonio Spurs (No. 18), Atlanta Hawks (No. 19), Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 20) Utah Jazz (No. 21), Portland Trail Blazers (No. 24), Los Angeles Lakers (No. 25), Philadelphia 76ers (No. 26)
Even after a recent hand surgery, Huerter figures to be one of the top wing players selected on Thursday night. In a draft that is heavy on frontcourt players, Huerter stands out as one of the few pure shooters who can get buckets from just about anywhere on the court while being far from a liability on defense. Huerter projects to be a solid 3-and-D player in the NBA with a high basketball IQ and a perimeter jumpshot that should make him an immediate contributor on the offensive end. Picture Kyle Korver but more athletic and slightly better at defense.
Justin Jackson
Age: 21
NBA Position: SF/PF
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 230
Projected Draft Range: 2nd Round to Undrafted
Strengths: Rebounding; Perimeter shooting; Length; Defense; Athleticism; Shot blocking
Weaknesses: Slow release; Creating own shot; Passive on offense; Injury prone
NBA Comparison: James Johnson, Terence Morris, Ryan Gomes
Likeliest Landing Spots: Orlando Magic (No. 41), Detroit Pistons (No. 42), Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 48), San Antonio Spurs (No. 49), New Orleans Pelicans (No. 51), Dallas Mavericks (No. 54), Charlotte Hornets (No. 55)
With measurables that are comparable to NBA star Kawhi Leonard (6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan), Jackson is a prospect that raises eyebrows on paper. However, a long injury history and lack of experience makes him a risky draft pick that could yield a high reward for a team that’s willing to take a chance. Jackson underwent shoulder surgery back in January and was unable to participate in contact workouts during the pre-draft process, which certainly didn’t help his stock. He has a similar build and skill set to that of Leonard and fellow NBA all-star Draymond Green, but Jackson’s game isn’t nearly as polished and he’s not as much of a playmaker as those high-impact players.