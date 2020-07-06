TerrapinSportsReport - Which five programs are recruiting defensive tackles best in 2021?

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. It’s the beginning of July and commitments are still coming in like crazy. It’s also a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the defensive tackles.

1. MARYLAND

The Terps have a great twosome of four-stars Taizse Johnson and Marcus Bradley, two important local commitments for Mike Locksley and the future of the interior defensive line at Maryland.

2. TENNESSEE

With four-star KaTron Evans and high three-star Isaac Washington, the Vols have done a good job addressing the position and landed two key out-of-state targets.

3. AUBURN

The Tigers have the highest ranked committed defensive tackle in the country in Lee Hunter who will continue their excellent interior line tradition.

4. OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes boast Michael Hall in this class and he has a great frame to build on and excellent athleticism. He could be on the rise with a big season.

5. NOTRE DAME

With Gabriel Rubio, the nation's No. 8 defensive tackle, in the fold, Notre Dame slides into the top five.