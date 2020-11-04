TerrapinSportsReport - Wiggins named to Erving Award watch list

Maryland junior Aaron Wiggins is one of 20 players to have been named to the 2021 Julius Erving Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

Wiggins returns for his junior year in College Park after helping the Terps to the 2020 Big Ten regular season title and earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors a season ago.

The Greensboro, N.C. native appeared in all 31 games for the Terps, making 16 starts, in a season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wiggins served as Maryland’s spark plug off the bench, ranking third on the team in points (10.4), rebounds (4.9) and minutes (28.5) while ranking second in 3-pointers made (53) and steals (26).

With Anthony Cowan having graduated and Jalen Smith having declared for the NBA Draft, Wiggins will be asked to play more minutes and carry more of the scoring load this season for the Terps.

This marks the second time Wiggins has been named to the Erving Award watch list, as he was also named to the list prior to his freshman season.

The Julius Erving Award is presented annually to the nation's top small forward in Division I basketball. The winner of the 2021 award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Previous winners of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award include Saddiq Bey, Villanova (2020), Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016) and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).