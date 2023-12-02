The Terps once again struggled to shoot the ball, especially from beyond the arc where they finished an abysmal 2-of-16 (12.5%).

Maryland's struggles, particularly on the road, continued Friday night in Bloomington, where the Terps lost their Big Ten opener to the Hoosiers, 65-53, in a game that really wasn't that close.

Fifth-year senior Donta Scott, who entered the game with a career 10.2 points per game scoring average, managed just two points in 22 minutes of court time, while Indiana transfer Jordan Geronimo went scoreless in 27 minutes of action versus his former team.

The Terps failed to match Indiana's intensity to start the game with Scott and Geronimo both in the starting lineup, as the Hoosiers built a double-digit lead going into the under-12 media timeout.

"We did some things to start the game that just makes you scratch your head to be honest with you, what some guys are thinking, what some of the guys are doing," Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said after the game. "I don't mind a freshman going out there and missing or doing some stuff, but we have some older guys right now that are just doing stuff that you are like, 'what are we doing? you can't do that.'"

While the Hoosiers were led by their front court trio of Kel'el Ware, Mackenzie Mgbako and Malik Reneau, it was starting guard Trey Galloway that made the biggest impact in the backcourt, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. And while Willard can live with his veterans struggling on offense, it was the lack of defensive intensity that drew his ire after the game.

"Trey Galloway killed us last year in the Big Ten Tournament," said Willard. "And with Xavier Johnson not out there, it kinda gives him a little more freedom. I thought he played great and I thought he outhustled us and he outplayed us and I thought he was the difference in the game, to be honest with you. And we have guys that are just watching him and looking around who are fourth and fifth-year seniors and if that's the way it is going to be then I'm going to make some major changes."

Freshman wing Jamie Kaiser Jr. struggled on offense versus the Hoosier, going scoreless in 19 minutes of action. But Willard was pleased with Kaiser's defensive intensity and ability to impact the game in other ways even with his shot not falling.

"I thought Jamie did some really good things when he went back in there in the second half. Jamie's that Energizer Bunny that I'm looking for. He got some offensive rebounds, he kept the ball alive, he had four deflections, so I thought both the young guys did a really good job. But the older guys, we're relying on them. You're not going to rely on Jamie and DeShawn [Harris-Smith], those guys are working hard and figuring it out and doing some good stuff, but right now we have too many guys that are messing up the game and not going in there and not doing what they are supposed to be doing. So disappointed in the way we played, but this is Big Ten basketball and we've got to go back and get ready for Penn State."

Although the Terps' next game versus Penn State is not on the road, Willard hinted at a possible change to the starting lineup the next time they take the floor.

"I thought that last unit on there, Jamie, DeShawn, Jahmir [Young], Jordan and Julian [Reese], I thought those guys' defensive energy was great. And that's the defensive energy we need to start the game on the road and I think that's something, we are letting our offense really dictate our defense, especially on the road."