Maryland’s 2022 class count is now up to two with a commitment Sept. 27 from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding linebacker Kellan Wyatt, who took to Twitter to let the public know that he’s “1000% committed to THE University of Maryland!”

The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder also held offers from Buffalo, Liberty, Massachusetts, and Syracuse, but Wyatt ultimately chose the Terps because of his longstanding bond with the Maryland coaching staff and his ability to be a leader at his state’s flagship university.