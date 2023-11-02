The Terps (5-3) come into Saturday's game versus No. 11 Penn State (7-1) reeling, having dropped three straight after last week's loss at Northwestern. The Terps had an opportunity to win last week's game in the final minutes, but an interception by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in the final seconds at Northwestern sealed Maryland's fate. Penn State struggled a bit last Saturday at home versus Indiana, but the Nittany Lions bring the nation's second-ranked defense to College Park this week as they look to remain in the College Football Playoff picture. TSR went in depth with HappyValleyInsider.com staff writer Marty Leap to get some perspective on the Nittany Lions and his thoughts on Saturday's matchup between Maryland and Penn State. RELATED: Watch Maryland player preview Penn State | Looking back at Maryland and Penn State starters as recruits Drew Allar arrived in Happy Valley as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country in his class. And while he has an impressive 16 touchdowns to just one interception this season, he ranks 101st nationally in passing yards per completion (10.61). He also seems to be struggling some over the past couple of games, having been sacked seven times and throwing his lone interception last week at home versus Indiana. How would you rate Allar's first season as the starter to-date? What does he do well? What does he need to improve on?

Drew Allar (No. 15) threw his first interception of the season and was sacked three times last week versus Indiana. (USA TODAY Sports)

Drew Allar's season has been a strange one. He has really, really struggled on the road. That said, he has gotten zero help from his wide receivers, and it has not been Mike Yurcich's best year when it comes to play calling. Allar has done a great job pre-snap and of going through his progressions, but at times his pocket presence becomes poor and then his mechanics will be rushed and suffer. He has not been given many opportunities to throw it deep, but hoo boy does he ever throw a pretty ball when he does. Just see last week's game winning strike in the final minutes. Now, all of that said, the biggest issue truly has been the receivers. None of the receivers have consistently been able to find separation. I would honestly argue this receiver group has been among the worst, if not the worst in the Power 5 this season. Allar has also seemed hesitant at times to take shots when they have been there, but did pull the trigger on that more often last week. Hopefully, that proves to be a sign of things to come. Who are some other playmakers on offense that Maryland fans should keep an eye on Saturday? The offense has certainly been a bugaboo. Nicholas Singleton has struggled to find the same explosiveness he had last season. KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been the big playmaker at wide receiver, but he's struggled with consistency. The tight ends have been a disappointment, especially Theo Johnson, and no one else has stepped up, or come even remotely close, at wide receiver. PSU enters Saturday's game with the No. 2-ranked defense in the country. What makes their defense so good? How much of their success do you attribute to 2nd-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaze? This defense embodies their defensive coordinator. Manny Diaz is a no nonsense, aggressive, in your face kind of coordinator, and that's how this defense plays. They are going to be physical and come after the quarterback, they want to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage. If they give up a chunk play they do not let it bother them because they know they're going to respond with a turnover or a TFL, we saw that last week against Indiana. This is also an elite group in terms of athleticism. It also helps when you have at least one future first-round pick at every level. To be honest, in my 25+ years of following this team this is probably the best defense I have ever seen at Penn State. Who are some playmakers on defense that Maryland fans should keep an eye on Saturday?

Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy (No. 25) is a name to keep an eye on. (USA TODAY Sports)

A familiar name to Maryland fans is Chop Robinson. Chop has developed into one of the best EDGE players in the country, but, unfortunately, it does not appear that he will play on Saturday. Even without Chop, this defense is loaded. Fellow defensive ends Adisa Isaac and Dani Dennis-Sutton are future top 100 NFL Draft picks, with DDS likely being a future first-round pick. Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter are both very, very good linebackers. The secondary is a loaded group and most of the attention goes to All-American cornerback Kalen King. However, nickelback Daequan Hardy has been electric this season and has been Penn State's best defensive back. DeMatha product KJ Winston is quietly developing into one of the best safeties in the Big Ten. It's no secret James Franklin has a sordid history with Maryland, having served on multiple Terrapin staffs and having been named coach in-waiting before ultimately taking the Vanderbilt job. While already a longstanding border rivalry, these games seem to have become somewhat personal in recent years with the no-handshake game in 2014 won by Maryland and then another Terps road win in 2020. And that doesn't even include the recruiting implications. Do you get the feeling that the Maryland game means more to Franklin and players that are from here and were recruited by the Terps? I certainly think it means more than they'd ever let on. Obviously, Penn State's roster is always filled with players from the DMV which gives this game extra meaning for them. Also, JF has always had some bad blood for Maryland that was made even worse following the 2014 no handshake game. I don't think it's a coincidence, either, that dating back to 2016 every game has been a 3+ score victory for PSU (sans the COVID year which you can throw out the window). JF will never be afraid to keep the pedal to the floor against the Terps. What does Penn State need to do to come away with the road victory? If Penn State can avoid turnovers and allowing chunk plays to the Maryland offense, they should get out of College Park with the win. Score prediction? Penn State - 27 Maryland - 14