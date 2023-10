Five-star center Derik Queen is down to a final four of Maryland, Houston, Indiana and Kansas, he told On3.com's Joe Tipton on Friday.

Earlier in the week it had been reported by Adam Zagoria that Queen would announce his college decision on Friday, only for Queen himself to refute the news on social media later that same day.

Queen officially visited all four finalists this fall, his most recent and final visit being to Maryland this past weekend.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson visited Queen in Florida on Tuesday.

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard and his entire staff, including lead recruiter David Cox, paid Queen a visit in the Sunshine State on Wednesday.

A decision is exepcted sometime between now and the start of the early signing period which begins Nov. 8.