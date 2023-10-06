Young, a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season, was one of four players to be unanimously selected to the preseason team along with Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., Northwestern's Boo Buie and Purdue's Zach Edey. Young becomes the first Terp to be a unanimous preseason All-Big Ten selection since Anthony Cowan Jr. back in 2019.

Senior guard Jahmir Young and junior forward Julia Reese have been named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, the conference announced on Friday.

Reese, an honorable mention All-Big Ten performer a season ago, joined Young as one of 10 players selected to the preseason team.

Maryland was one of only two schools, along with Michigan State, to have two players earn preseason all-league honors. It also marked the first time that the Terps have had two players earn preseason All-Big Ten honors since Cowan and current NBA forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith during the 2019-2020 season.

Young led the Terps in scoring last season, averaging 15.8 points per game. His prolific scoring included nine games of 20-or-more points. His play last season earned him spots on the USBWA All-District Team, and the NABC All-District Second Team to go along with his second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Young's preseason All-Big Ten accolades are just the latest after he was recently named a Preseason All-American by Lindy's Sports and the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook.

Reese had a breakout sophomore campaign last season, averaging 11.4 points, a team-high 7.2 rebounds and a team-leading 42 blocks. Together with Young he helped the Terps reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament in head coach Kevin Willard's first season with the program.

The Terps open the 2023-2024 season at home on Tuesday, Nov. 7 versus Mount St. Mary's.





2023-24 Media Big Ten Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Terrence Shannon Jr., ILL (Unanimous)

Julian Reese, MD

Jahmir Young, MD (Unanimous)

Dawson Garcia, MINN

A.J. Hoggard, MSU

Tyson Walker, MSU

Keisei Tominaga, NEB

Boo Buie, NU (Unanimous)

Zach Edey, PUR (Unanimous)

Clifford Omoruyi, RUT

2023-24 Media Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Zach Edey, Purdue