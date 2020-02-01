The Terps remained hot on the recruiting trail Feb. 1 when Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star defensive tackle ZionAngelo Shockley announced his pledge to Maryland and head coach Michael Locksley via Twitter.

Shockley chose the Terps over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Nebraska, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia and more.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound pass rusher was on Maryland's campus for the Purdue basketball game Jan. 18 with several of his St. Frances teammates and enjoyed his time in College Park.

“The trip went very well,” Shockley told TSR following his visit for the Purdue game. “The whole coaching staff was really cool. Some of the highlights were that coaches cared about after college and not just football. We spoke about how they have some great things going on there.

“The game was great,” Shockley said. “It was really good to see the Maryland fans bring a game vibe to the place.”

Shockley is currently the No. 28-rated strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 17-rated player in the State of Maryland for 2021. With the addition of Shockley, the Terps now have six total commits and have the No. 12-ranked recruiting class nationally for 2021.