Maryland basketball lands in pair of preseason Top 25 rankings
With the start of the men's basketball season less than a month away, various outlets and pundits have begun releasing their preseason top 25 rankings and the Terps found themselves in a pair of those rankings this week.
The Terps landed inside the top 20 of the FOX College Hoops Preseason Top 25, coming in at No. 19.
RELATED: Terps picked to finished third in preseason Big Ten media poll
FOX Sports' John Fanta, who picked the 25 teams, had this to say about the Terps:
Maryland also came in at at No. 25 in Jon Rothstein's preseason rankings, the ROTHSTEIN 45. The CBS Sports college basketball analyst had plenty of positive things to say about the Terps.
"Kevin Willard enters his second season as Maryland's head coach with high expectations, and for good reason. Jahmir Young, Donta Scotty, Julian Reese, give Kevin Willard a veteran nucleus," said Rothstein. "But two freshman should rise to the occasion in College Park. DeShawn Harris-Smith could very well be the best freshman in the Big Ten and Jaimie Kaiser also could find himself a starter in College Park. Don't be surprised if Maryland challenges for a spot at the top of the Big Ten standings along side Michigan State and Purdue."
The Terps were also selected for the preseason AP Top 25 by at least one voter.
Jerry Carino of the New Jersey Asbury Park Press had the Terps ranked No. 23 on his preseason AP ballot. The official preseason AP rankings will be released in the next few days.
The Terps open the season Tuesday, Nov. 7 at home versus Mount St. Mary's. Tip time is set for 7 p.m.
Not a Terrapin Sports Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already an insider? Join the conversation on the TERPS INSIDER PREMIUM FORUM!