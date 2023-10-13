With the start of the men's basketball season less than a month away, various outlets and pundits have begun releasing their preseason top 25 rankings and the Terps found themselves in a pair of those rankings this week. The Terps landed inside the top 20 of the FOX College Hoops Preseason Top 25, coming in at No. 19. RELATED: Terps picked to finished third in preseason Big Ten media poll FOX Sports' John Fanta, who picked the 25 teams, had this to say about the Terps:

In his first season at Maryland, head coach Kevin Willard said he felt like the Terrapins had to fight and claw to hang with the level of competition in the Big Ten. His team won 22 games and finished in the top six of a deep, hard-nosed league. The second-year head coach said that this year's team feels like it belongs more in the conference. Jahmir Young is an elite point guard. Julian Reese has an unlimited motor. Donta Scott might be the most underrated player in the conference. The freshmen class is loaded with upside. The vibes are strong in College Park. — John Fanta, FOX Sports

Maryland also came in at at No. 25 in Jon Rothstein's preseason rankings, the ROTHSTEIN 45. The CBS Sports college basketball analyst had plenty of positive things to say about the Terps.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGUiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ST1RIU1RFSU4gNDU8YnI+PGJyPjI1LiBNYXJ5bGFuZCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ1VWWXRyV1RXMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NV Vll0cldUVzM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9uIFJvdGhzdGVpbiAoQEpvblJv dGhzdGVpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb25Sb3Ro c3RlaW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MTI0NjgxNjg5MTQ5MTE0NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

"Kevin Willard enters his second season as Maryland's head coach with high expectations, and for good reason. Jahmir Young, Donta Scotty, Julian Reese, give Kevin Willard a veteran nucleus," said Rothstein. "But two freshman should rise to the occasion in College Park. DeShawn Harris-Smith could very well be the best freshman in the Big Ten and Jaimie Kaiser also could find himself a starter in College Park. Don't be surprised if Maryland challenges for a spot at the top of the Big Ten standings along side Michigan State and Purdue." The Terps were also selected for the preseason AP Top 25 by at least one voter. Jerry Carino of the New Jersey Asbury Park Press had the Terps ranked No. 23 on his preseason AP ballot. The official preseason AP rankings will be released in the next few days. The Terps open the season Tuesday, Nov. 7 at home versus Mount St. Mary's. Tip time is set for 7 p.m.