The Golden Eagles are set to visit Xfinity Center on Friday, November 15, 2024, with a return game scheduled to take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee during the 2025-2026 season.

Maryland basketball's non-conference schedule for the upcoming season continues to take shape, as the school announced on Wednesday morning a home-and-home series with Marquette that will begin this November in College Park.

Marquette is the second Big East team to officially be added to the Terps' non-conference schedule, as they are also set to take on Villanova in the Saatva Empire Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 24, 2024.

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard, who spent 12 seasons at Seton Hall, has also reportedly been close to finalizing a multi-year deal to play Big East member and cross-town rival Georgetown.

A game versus former Big East and current ACC member Syracuse, which would take place Dec. 21, 2024 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, is also reportedly being finalized at this time.

November's matchup versus Marquette will mark just the second time the two programs have met. Maryland won the first-ever meeting the two schools 84-63 to claim the 2019 Orlando Championship title on Dec. 1, 2019.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of an impressive 2023-2024 campaign in which they ranked No. 11 in the final Associated Press poll and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to Final Four participant NC State.

This year's game between the Terps and Golden Eagles has the potential to be an early season top-25 matchup, as both teams have been ranked in numerous 'way-too-early' polls by various media outlets.

Maryland is set to return All-Big Ten big man Julian Reese while adding All-MVC guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and All-AAC guard Selton Miguel through the transfer portal. The Terps have also signed incoming freshman Derik Queen, a McDonald's All-American, a five-star prospect and the No. 2-ranked center in the nation according to Rivals.