Maryland men's basketball unveiled a new throwback uniform Monday morning with a nod to all-time Terp greats such as Len Elmore, Tom McMillen and John Lucas.

The white jerseys with script 'Maryland' written across the front are throwbacks to the same style jerseys the 1972 NIT champions and the 1973-1974 team wore.

The 1973-1974 Maryland men's basketball team finished the season ranked No. 4 in the country, losing the ACC Tournament championship game to No. 1-ranked NC State, 103-100, in overtime in what is considered by many the greatest game in ACC history. The Terps missed out on the NCAA tournament, which at the time was a field of 25 made up entirely of conference champions.

That team, which was led by Hall of Fame coach Lefty Driesell, is widely regarded as the best team ever to not participate in an NCAA Tournament and the reason for the expansion of the tournament to include conference runner-ups the following year.

The current Terps will wear the '70s throwback when they host preseason No. 4-ranked Michigan State on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

The Terps open the 2023-2024 season Tuesday, Nov. 7 when they host in-state foe Mount St. Mary's. The game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on B1G+.

Now, when will Maryland finally get those 2002 throwbacks they so deserve?