Bah prepped at national high school powerhouse IMG Academy, where he was a four-star prospect and the No. 18-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 class according to Rivals. He was also a part of the Rivals250.

A 6-foot-5, 320-pound native of Memphis, Tenn., Bah played in three games for Georgia this season after redshirting as a true freshman in 2022.

Maryland football announced the additions of transfer offensive linemen Aliou Bah (Georgia) and Alan Herron (Shorter) on Thursday.

A 6-foot-6, 310-pound native of Atlanta, Ga., Herron originally committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal before flipping to Maryland following an official visit to College Park last weekend.

Herron started every game at Shorter (Division II) at either right or left tackle over the past two seasons. His play earned him 30 offers coming out of the transfer portal, including Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.

Herron has two years of eligibility remaining.

Maryland also officially welcomed the addition of two previously announced transfers in former Bowling Green defensive back Jalen Huskey and former NC State quarterback MJ Morris.

“I’m really excited about these additions to our football program,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said in a release. “We were able to address areas of need where these guys will provide some depth, but also have a chance to compete to play right away. I love that each player has multiple years of eligibility remaining so we’ll have a chance to really bring them into our football family, develop them and give them a chance to make a long-lasting impact as a Terp.”

The Terps will face Auburn in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. EST kickoff and will be televised nationally on ABC.