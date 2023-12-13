Head coach Mike Locksley added an experienced Power 5 signal caller to compete for next year's starting job Wednesday, as former NC State quarterback MJ Morris announced his commitment to Maryland.

With record-setting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa set to move on, the Terps will begin next season with a new starter under center for the first time in four years.

Morris committed to the Terps over LSU and more after taking an official visit to College Park last week.

The addition of new Terps general manager for player personnel Merci Falaise during the season helped play a role in Maryland landing Morris. Falaise came to Maryland from NC State, where he previously served as the Wolfpack's director of recruiting and already had an established relationship with the quarterback.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller appeared in five games for the Wolfpack as a true freshman, going 2-1 as a starter in 2022. He finished with 648 yards through the air with seven passing touchdowns and just one interception.

This season Morris appeared in four games, going 3-1 as NC State's starting quarterback while throwing for 719 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Following his fourth start this season, Morris decided not to play in any remaining games, thus allowing him to redshirt and maintain three more years of eligibility.

A Georgia native, Morris was four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the country and a member of the Rivals250 coming out of Carrollton (Ga.) High School.

Morris is currently the No. 206-ranked transfer and the No. 24-ranked transfer quarterback according to Rivals.

Morris is expected to arrive on campus this winter and compete with Billy Edwards Jr. and Cam Edge for the starting job this spring. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

