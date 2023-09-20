The Terps were originally scheduled to play BCS opponent Toledo next season on Sept. 21, 2024. Instead, they will now play FCS opponent Villanova on the same date, tentatively pushing the Toledo game back to Sept. 1, 2029. Both games are set to be played at Maryland's SECU Stadium.

Maryland football will now host Villanova in place of Toledo next season, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

Maryland is 9-2 all-time against Villanova, winning each of the last nine meetings.

The Terps won the most recent meeting with Villanova on Sept. 1, 2007 by a final score of 31-14. They were led on offense that day by Ray Lewis' son Keon Lattimore, who rushed for a game-high 106 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Terps are also scheduled to host UConn (Sept. 1) and play at Virginia (Sept. 14) to round out their 2024 non-conference schedule.

The move to play a regional FCS opponent is likely due, at least in part, to the recent additions of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten.

Maryland's 2024 Big Ten opponents had previously been announced in June, but that could very likely change with the addition of two more West Coast schools.