Maryland Game Day: Howard
Howard (0-0) at Maryland (0-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on BTN Xtra) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Chuck Long (color)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 105, XM Channel 202
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -29.5
Over/Under: 65.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 1-0, with the Terps winning 52-13 in College Park on Sept. 3, 2016.
Pregame coverage:
Terps, Locksley hope to make good first impression in season opener
WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Howard
Jackson ready to lead Maryland offense following tight QB battle