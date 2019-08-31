Howard (0-0) at Maryland (0-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on BTN Xtra) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Chuck Long (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 105, XM Channel 202

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -29.5

Over/Under: 65.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 1-0, with the Terps winning 52-13 in College Park on Sept. 3, 2016.

Pregame coverage:

Terps, Locksley hope to make good first impression in season opener

WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Howard

Jackson ready to lead Maryland offense following tight QB battle

WATCH: Locksley Week 1 press conference