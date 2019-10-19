News More News
football

Maryland Game Day: Indiana

Dontay Demus (No. 7) had four catches for 98 yards last season versus Indiana.
Dontay Demus (No. 7) had four catches for 98 yards last season versus Indiana. (USA TODAY Sports)
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Indiana (4-2) at Maryland (3-3)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on BTN+) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Stanley Jackson (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 99, XM Channel 384

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +6.5

Over/Under: 59

Series history: Maryland trails the all-time series 5-2 with Indiana having won the last meeting Nov. 10, 2018, by a score of 34-32 in Bloomington.

Pregame coverage:

Five things to watch for: Indiana

Terps looking to slow down Hoosiers momentum as injuries continue to mount

Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana

WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Indiana

WATCH: Players preview Indiana post-practice

First Look: Indiana

WATCH: Locksley weekly press conference -- Indiana

