Maryland Game Day: Indiana
Indiana (4-2) at Maryland (3-3)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on BTN+) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Stanley Jackson (color)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 99, XM Channel 384
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +6.5
Over/Under: 59
Series history: Maryland trails the all-time series 5-2 with Indiana having won the last meeting Nov. 10, 2018, by a score of 34-32 in Bloomington.
Pregame coverage:
Five things to watch for: Indiana
Terps looking to slow down Hoosiers momentum as injuries continue to mount
WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Indiana
WATCH: Players preview Indiana post-practice