TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Game Day: Indiana

Maryland (2-1) at Indiana (4-1)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium

Weather Forecast: Bloomington/Weather Channel

Television: ESPN2 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (color), Dr. Jerry Punch (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 83

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Current Line: Terps +12

Over/Under: 64.5

Series history: Indiana leads the Terps in the all-time series 6-2, with the Hoosiers having won the most recent meeting 34-28 in College Park on Oct. 19, 2019.

Pregame coverage:

Maryland returns to practice field

Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana

WATCH: Locksley Week 6 press conference