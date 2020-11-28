TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Game Day: Indiana

Maryland Game Day: Indiana
Maryland (2-1) at Indiana (4-1)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium
Weather Forecast: Bloomington/Weather Channel
Television: ESPN2 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (color), Dr. Jerry Punch (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 83
Current Line: Terps +12
Over/Under: 64.5
Series history: Indiana leads the Terps in the all-time series 6-2, with the Hoosiers having won the most recent meeting 34-28 in College Park on Oct. 19, 2019.
Maryland returns to practice field